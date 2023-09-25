Genoa – Alternative afternoon for Genoa who, after the training session at the Signorini, reached the Boat Show. Crowd for Alberto Gilardino and its footballers who visited the exhibition stands of the Show. Genoa CEO Andres Blazquez is also with the team.

Furthermore, this year the rossoblù club has also set up a stand at the Show where it is possible to purchase Genoa shirts and products. Great curiosity for Junior Messias now closer and closer to his debut in the rossoblu.

“It wasn’t easy arriving with an injury and staying out these weeks – says the Brazilian – now I’ve done two training sessions with the team, it will take some time to find the best shape but I’m ready.”