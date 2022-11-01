Genoa – Genoa training resumed this morning in Pegli. The team of Alexander Blessinafter last Saturday’s draw at Ferraris against Brescia, preparations have begun in view of the scheduled Serie B postponement next Monday at the Granillo against Reggina (kick-off at 20.30).

The German coach will have to do without a lot of players. In addition to the injured Sturaro, Ilsanker and Pajac, the suspended Badelj will also be missing against the team coached by Pippo Inzaghi. In place of him there will certainly be Strootman. After the serious family mourning that kept him away from the pitch against Brescia, the Dutchman has returned to training with the team and is ready to make his contribution against Reggina.

Blessin will try to follow up on the excellent results achieved so far by the away team: out of six races disputed away from Ferraris, five victories have come.

After training this morning, the team will be in Pegli tomorrow to resume preparation.