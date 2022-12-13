Genoa – Appointment at lunchtime on the MSC “Bellissima” ship for Genoa: the occasion is the Christmas party which involves managers, team and technical staff. Manolo Portanova was not present, included in the guest list but who preferred to step aside. The moment is very delicate, after the six-year sentence in the first instance for rape he has resumed training but has not been called up for the last two games and now it is time for both sides to reflect.

Portanova has always declared himself innocent and did not welcome the club’s decision: the tension between the parties is evident, tomorrow he should resume training with his team mates but the soap opera can reserve new twists. In the morning, the president of the Lega Serie B, Balata, had said: “It is a case of considerable complexity of which I would limit myself to making three quick considerations: the Lega di B has always been in the field against violence against women, then c ‘it is Genoa which in this affair is the injured party in every respect in an affair totally extraneous to the activity that the club carries out.

The third theme, the most delicate, is that of the presumption of innocence”, to then add: “Our constitution affirms the principle whereby a defendant is not considered guilty until the sentence is final. We are dealing with a serious crime, certainly heinous, but a person who still has the right to have two degrees of judgment. We must take into account this legal condition that guarantees all citizens. Then I understand that the boy has decided to make use of the abbreviated procedure and this involves an acceleration of the second degree judgment ”.