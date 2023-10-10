Genoa – A teacher has the duty to take action against a student caught copying the assigned homework: this is one of the reasons with which the Liguria Regional Administrative Court confirmed the legitimacy of the failure of a middle school student of Genoa. The administrative judges rejected the request for suspension presented against the Ministry of Education and Merit and the school institution.

The appeal specifically contested the teacher’s attitude towards the student, who was enrolled in the second year, deeming it illegitimate.

“Sufficient circumstances have not been highlighted to consider the alleged anomaly demonstrated in the attitude of one of the teachers towards the student – we read in the TAR order which agrees with the school – Attitude which, on the contrary, seems attributable to the physiological relationship which binds teacher and student and which dutifully imposes on the first of take measures in response to conduct that does not comply with elementary parameters of correctnesssuch as those described and not contested, consisting in copying the assigned task”.

In addition to the correctness of the teacher’s behavior, in the decision the TAR also took into account the “inadequacies in numerous subjects (Italian, mathematics, French, history)”. According to the TAR, the request for precautionary measures is “unfounded as the alleged defects of legitimacy do not exist”.