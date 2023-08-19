Genoa – Marvin Menini and Ugo Catrambone leave Galliera. Two heavy losses for the Carignano hospital where, in their specialties, they had become a point of reference for many patients.

Menini, head of the hand surgery center, as well as a writer of mystery books, was part of the Orthopedics and Traumatology staff for 14 years, until yesterday when he punched in for the last time. «I leave the Galliera with nostalgia and emotion; I have operated on more than 1500 patients, lived beautiful moments and engaging experiences. I wish the best to all those who remain and I also wish it to Galliera, a great hospital ».

Menini, 52, will continue to work in the public sector: he has chosen to be an outpatient specialist with an agreement in one of the offices of the Genoese ASL 3.

At the end of the month, the surgeon Ugo Catrambone also greets the Duchess of Carignano, 51 years old next week, from 19 at Galliera; after training in the emergency room, he worked for years at the forefront of surgery, was appointed Head of Endocrine Surgery. Also in this case it is a specialist highly appreciated by patients for thyroid and for hernia and gallbladder operations. Not only at Galliera since he has accepted the proposal of the Maugeri national group: he has signed a freelance contract and will go to work in Pavia, twice a week.

The long list of Genoese who go to have surgery outside the region will increase, obviously at the expense of Liguria. Catrambone, son of the former head of Thoracic Surgery surgeon of San Martino and then of Galliera, leaves with many regrets: «Unfortunately, professionalism is recognized more by the private sector than by the public. In Pavia they were looking for a specialist with my characteristics. They looked at my operating cases on the thyroid, hernia and gallbladder, and offered me a very interesting contract from all points of view. I’m sorry, but that’s the way it is.” “We will continue to deal with the thyroid, fortunately we have other professionals able to operate,” assures the general manager Francesco Quaglia.