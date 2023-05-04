Genoa – Marching towards the Ferraris together with the team and then the choreography in the North for the match against Ascoli. The groups of organized rossoblù fans announce the program for Saturday.

“Saturday 6 May we meet all the Genoans at 11:30 at the crossroads between Corso De Stefanis and Via Monticelli where the team will pass and we will accompany you to the stadium! We all wear our second skin: THE ROSSOBLUE SHIRT! In the Staircase, a choreography awaits us to organize and implement, which is why we ask everyone to arrive and enter a little early. Furthermore, once you have taken your seat, do not move what you find for any reason. In conclusion, before the pre-filtering of all sectors, the sale of magnets will continue on Saturday by the kids in organized groups at a cost of 2 euros. We remind you that everything that will be collected will be used to create the choreography that will involve the whole stadium for the match against Bari. Let’s raise our voices! Let’s boo the opponent! Let’s fly the Griffin!”