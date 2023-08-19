Genoa – There are twenty players called up by Alberto Gilardino for tonight’s match (at 8.45 pm in Marassi) against Fiorentina, a match that marks the return of the Grifone to Serie A. No positive news has arrived from the infirmary: both Vogliacco and Melegoni are forced to forfeit. The instrumental examinations to which the two players underwent showed a muscle lesion to the thigh flexors: conditions and recovery times will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks.

Confirmed, however, the presence of Bani and Biraschiready to take the field from the first minute.

Here is the squad list: Martinez, Leali, Sommariva, Dragusin, Biraschi, Bani, De Winter, Hefti, Martinez, Vasquez, Badelj, Jagiello, Thorsby, Frendrup, Coda, Aramu, Gudmundsson, Retegui, Ekuban, Puscas