Genoa – I am 23 Genoa squad for tonight’s match at the Ferraris against Frosinone (kick-off at 20.45). In addition to Tourè, Badelj and Martinez were not called up due to a sudden flu attack. Absent as previously happened while Portanova is in the Vogliacco list. The defender hadn’t trained yesterday to be close to his partner Virginia, Mihajlovic’s daughter.

The call-up list:

Vodisek, Semper, Agostino, Bani, Gudmundsson, Sabelli, Dragusin, Palella, Vogliacco, Galdames, Frendrup, Jagiello, Yalçin, Yeboah, Coda, Sturaro, Ilsanker, Aramu, Puscas, Hefti, Strootman, Czyborra, Lipani, Boci