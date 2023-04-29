Genoa – In a bustle of onlookers among the stalls and among thousands of volumes for all tastes The spring edition of the ‘Book Fair’ was inaugurated in Genoa in Piazza Matteottiwaiting for the official program of ‘Genoa Book Capital 2023’ to be unveiled on 21 May at the ‘Turin Book Fair’.

It will remain open to the public free access until 21 May (daily from 9 to 19.30, Friday and Saturday from 9 to 23), and will be followed by a summer edition between July and August and the usual book fair organized every winter in the setting of the Galleria Mazzini. Visitors can find old publications and new publications on every theme, records, CDs, DVDs and prints.

“I’m glad the book fair is open in conjunction with the Rolli Days – underlines Giacomo Montanari, one of the promoters of Genoa’s candidacy for the Italian capital of books – it is a moment in which the city is reconquered in terms of ‘life’. Genoa is an important city on a cultural level, we must never forget that.”



“It is the first real and structured reading fair organized in Genoa Capital of the book 2023, – explains the municipal councilor for Commerce Paola Bordilli – our goal is to continue the work with a program of initiatives until Christmas. The book fair has been animating Galleria Mazzini since 1926″. “Piazza Matteotti is an extraordinary position to host this initiative which starts in the days of the Rolli Days – comments the president of ConfCommercio Alessandro Cavo -, the flows of people are already exceptional, our city is visibly full of tourists so we think that the book fair is an opportunity taken by our association”.