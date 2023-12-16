Genoa – Return the “Sportsmen's Christmas”, event promoted by Stelle Nello Sport and Coni Liguria with the patronage of the Municipality of Genoa, the Liguria Region and Ussi Liguria. Institutional and sports authorities, journalists and sports managers will participate in the event, scheduled for next Tuesday, at 6 pm, in the Salone di Representative of Palazzo Tursi.

The sports councilor of the Municipality of Genoa, Alessandra Bianchi, and the regional sports councilor Simona Ferro will speak, alongside the president of Coni Liguria, Antonio Micillo, and the president of Stelle Nello Sport and Ussi Liguria, Michele Corti.

On the eve of Genoa 2024, European Capital of Sport, the Coni-Stelle nel Sport awards will be awarded to five protagonists in different sports fields. Daniele Franza, president of Genova Hockey 1980, will be awarded as “sports manager of the year” for excellent results at youth level and for having totaled 28 teams registered for the 2023/2024 championships. Mara Sacchi, president of Genova Nuoto-MySport, is “organizer of the year” after the success achieved last November by the Nico Sapio Trophy (50th edition in 2024) with the participation of all the champions of the national swimming team. Two medals, in the technical duo and in the technical team, at the last World Championships in Fukuoka: the Italian and Savonese school of artistic swimming continues to be a great excellence for sporting Liguria thanks to its ability to Patrizia Giallombardo“technician of the year”. Federico Picchi, appointed in 2021 as national deputy trustee of the Fidal Match Judges Group and indicated last year as match director of the next European Championships in Rome, is the “referee judge of the year”. Sport and sustainability for “company of the year”: Daniele Persico, with the “Il Mese Corrente” project, went in October for 30 days without a car or other means of transport. Your own “legs” in the city and outside, with a thousand kilometers of running (alternating with walking), without changing anything about your daily routine (between family commitments and work). All this to be ready for the final adventure: walking to Milan to visit his family.

«It is a wonderful opportunity to close a very intense and satisfying sporting year – underlines Alessandra Bianchi, sports councilor of the Municipality of Genoa -. A beautiful celebration for some realities that have highlighted themselves in different fields and an exchange of good wishes that will allow us to toast to 2024, the year in which Genoa will be the European Capital of Sport and all together, institutions, the sporting world and the media, we will have a extraordinary opportunity to increasingly promote the values ​​of sport and the image of our city at a national and international level.”

«We celebrate the triumphs of our athletes and the emotions they have given us, but not only that – comments Simona Ferro, regional councilor for sport. -. Winning a medal, a race or a world championship is, in fact, only the tip of the iceberg: behind it there is a whole world made of sacrifices, sweat, sacrifices. I thank the technicians, managers and professionals who accompany the athletes on a long and tortuous journey: thank you for making us, once again, proud to be Ligurian. Your sporting example is also human, a bearer of values ​​and healthy principles.”

Coni Liguria for Genoa 2024 – At the Sportsmen's Christmas, Coni Liguria will present a preview of the exhibition “Time and Sport”. From 13 January to 11 February it will be the opening event of Genoa 2024 European Capital of Sport, set up in the Sala Liguria of Palazzo Ducale. The exhibition traces the history of the almost one hundred sporting associations in Liguria founded starting from 1851. In the first part the images of the belle époque, with the birth of CONI in 1914, then the war events which will impact not only on the athletes, but also on the venues of companies. The second section, from the post-war period to today, will see the expansion of both sporting practice at all levels and the spectacularity of events divided by sport.

Ansaldo Foundation and 2024 sports – Ansaldo Foundation has been distributing its calendar for free for 15 years and wanted to dedicate the 2024 edition to company sport. “The choice of the theme is linked to the recent entry of sport into the Italian Constitution and the designation of Genoa as European Capital of Sport 2024”, declares Lorenzo Fiori, former Director of the Ansaldo Foundation. “The objective is to describe an industrial and unprecedented dimension of sporting practice through the cultural heritage generated by the world of work and nineteenth-twentieth century associationism of which the Ansaldo Foundation preserves many testimonies. I sincerely thank the Minister for Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi, the president of the Italian National Olympic Committee, Giovanni Malagò, and the Sports Councilor of the Municipality of Genoa, Alessandra Bianchi, for believing in and giving value to our project by granting it their patronage”.

Ussi Liguria – On the occasion of the Sportsmen's Christmas, the traditional awards ceremony of the Ligurian Sports Journalists Group also takes place. The “Journalist of the Year” award goes to Paolo Ardito, historic sports correspondent of the 19th century, now head of the La Spezia editorial team. Andrea Piras, collaborator of Tuttomercatoweb and Repubblica, is awarded the “Ussi 4.0” award, dedicated to young sports reporters. Dino Storace, press officer of Genoa CFC, will receive the Ussi Award “A life for Sport” dedicated this year to the memory of his colleague Gabriele Remaggi, who passed away prematurely.

Stars in Sport – The project that enhances and supports Ligurian sport closes its 24th year of activity with an extraordinary participation and a collection of 45,000 euros donated to the Gigi Ghirotti Foundation. One of the novelties of 2023 was the “Let's play clean!” initiative. developed together with Amiu Genova with the aim of informing and educating citizens who frequent Genoese sports facilities on more effective separate waste collection. After having carried out a screening of the managers' activities in terms of separate waste collection, it was decided to reward associations that have proven to be “virtuous” in the management of their sports facility: the recipients of the award will be Asd Futsal Genova, the Genoese Archers Association and the Club Bardigiano horse racing.