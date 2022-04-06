Marisa Muzio explains the importance of the mind in the sprint-salvation: “I think the other night had more impact on the goal collected in the first minutes of the pressure”

Genoa – In addition to tactics, in order to better prepare for the next seven games, it will also be necessary to work on the head. This Alexander Blessin he knows perfectly well. The impact that the arrival of the German coach has had on the team is also explained by the mental work done on a team that has regained energy and courage within a few days.

