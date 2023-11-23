Genoa – The negative period is now behind us: Junior Messias is ready to return. The Brazilian striker, who has also played as a winger and midfielder in his career, has definitively overcome the muscular problems which, until now, have practically never allowed him to play for Genoa.

Having arrived in the summer transfer market already with a quadriceps injury suffered during a summer tour with Milan, Messias worked hard to return to playing and his debut with the Grifone came in the sixth season of the championship against Roma. A few minutes, just 14, but they were enough to make him find the net immediately. In the following match, another remnant of the match in Udine until the eve of the match against Milan in which, as a former player on the pitch, he was destined to start. Right in the finishing touches before the match against the Rossoneri, however, another muscular problem arose.

Since the last time he was seen on the pitch (October 1st in Udine), almost two months have passed but now the time to return is about to strike. Alberto Gilardino forward has the men cash. To the absence of Retegui – this morning the striker started training with the ball, Ekuban was also with him – was then added that of Gudmundsson. Against Frosinone, the rossoblù coach is forced to reinvent the attack and at this point it is not excluded that Messias could start from the first minute. However, it will be a run-off with Puscas, fresh from his first goal of the season with the Romanian national team. Puscas, as well as Dragusin, are expected today in Genoa while Vasquez, on the pitch for 120 minutes with Mexico, is arriving tomorrow. Gilardino will still have training tomorrow, Friday, and finishing on Saturday to establish who is probably destined to play alongside Malinovskyi but now he is aware that he will also be able to focus on Messias’ shots and quality.