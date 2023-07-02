Genoa – The shirt that Genoa will wear in the home games of the next Serie A championship was unveiled at the Live Park of the Ocean Race. In front of hundreds of fans, the rossoblu CEO Andres Blazquez and the dg Flavio Ricciardella presented, together with the midfielder Morten Frendrup, the home made kit of the new technical sponsor Robe di Kappa who will join the club for the next five years.

“I have a great desire for football, it has been a very good year and we are working to prepare for a good season – said Blazquez – We are in Serie A and we aim to stay there for the rest of our history”. Then a thank you to the fans: “Keep supporting us like this, We will always do the best for you”. Ricciardella then announced that the season ticket campaign will be presented on Thursday and will start the following day.