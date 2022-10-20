Genoa – The Genoa Science Festival reaches its twentieth edition, an important milestone, because twenty years are a long time, because we finally return to the presence, not only in the places that traditionally belong to us but in other unpublished ones, the result of new collaborations with important city realities.

It comes back with the same enthusiasm as ever, to offer a party of 300 events including conferences, shows and workshops, over the span of 13 days, a record duration even for us. We will talk about Languages, this year’s key word, with lightness and rigor, aware that our task is to find the right words to involve and entertain an audience of all ages and levels of knowledge.

In the year of the disappearance of Piero Angela, the master of dissemination in Italy, the Festival will remember and honor him by talking about science to everyone and everyone. We will explore the languages ​​of nature and humanity in the round, because language is one of the specificities of Homo Sapiens, even if there will be digressions on the world of animal and plant communication.

For Galileo Nature is an open book in front of our eyes, but to understand it we must learn its language, which for the teacher is mathematics. A vision perhaps too linked to physics and astronomy, but the idea that scientific progress also involves the search for the right language with which to question nature and interpret its answers remains central. The different languages ​​are tools of daily life, of cultural identity, of artistic expression, of civil, social, juridical and political action, of philosophical thought or of a thousand other things. Together with our 400 guests from all over the world we will translate all this into a language understandable to the public, speaking clearly about complex topics, without unnecessarily difficult words, because we know that this is the only way to avoid that science is received with distrust. And this is even more necessary in a historical moment in which iLanguage is often drowned by the empty stream of social media words.

We are confident that these themes and many more will enrich and inspire the 2022 Festival and we can’t wait to surprise and surprise you. We will do it with Maryna Viazovska, Fields Medal 2022 for Mathematics, with Michel Mayor, Nobel Prize in Physics 2019 for the first discoveries of extra-solar planets, with William Jorgensen, one of the pioneers in the use of computational chemistry for the design of new drugs, and with many others from Italy and the world, without forgetting some important Genoese excellences. But, above all, we will do it together with the 500 boys and girls of animation who, as always, will be the beating heart of the event, the beautiful and clean face of the Festival and the real bridge between the event and the public.

We will do it also thanks to the Friends of the Festival, who also this year have renewed dinners in the city, a magnificent modern re-edition of the tradition of the Rolli, which offers the scientists of the Festival royal hospitality. We are waiting for you from today until November 1st, to have fun and learn together.

* The author is president of the Science Festival