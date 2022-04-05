Genoa – Virtually all of the heroes of Sampdoria who won the Scudetto in the 1990-91 season were in Genoa tonight in a restaurant in the Levant.

There was also Roberto Mancini who tried to forget for an evening the disappointment for the lack of qualification for the world championships in Qatar with Italy.

Among those present also Gianluca Vialli who the Sampdoria fans always dream of driving Sampdoria as owner and Marco Lanna, now president of the Sampdoria club.

