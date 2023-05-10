Genoa – There are those who have never set foot on a ship, those who will behold the wonder of Palermo and Genoa seen from the sea in their eyes, those who have understood what and how many jobs aboard a large ferry and who knows , one day it will be part of it. They disembarked tonight from the Gnv Excellent, transformed for four days into a “school ship”: two hundred young people on board to get a taste of the trades of the sea, with the project SailOr. Marco Scajola, councilor for training, welcomed them in Genoa: «We strongly believe in this experience, first of all because we Ligurians are seafarers».

Councilor Scajola greets the boys who landed in Genoa

SailOr is promoted by Liguria region, Grandi Navi Veloci, the Regional School Office for Liguria, the Merchant Marine Academy, the Port Authority of Genoa, the San Giorgio Nautical Institute. Partners of the Costa Cruises initiative are MSC, the Auxiliary Coast Guard, the Marco Polo and Nino Bergese hotel institutes and the University of Genoa. To participate in the tenth edition, along the Genoa-Palermo section, 200 students, of which 150 from the Nautical, Hotel and Tourism Institutes of Liguria and 50 from four Italian Institutes of the Calabria, Lombardy, Piedmont and Tuscany regions and from two foreign institutes from France and Lithuania.

The four days of navigation to discover the professions of the sea, along the Genoa-Palermo section, allowed the students to have an experience of orientation and school/work alternation, during which they were supported by the students of the Italian Academy of the Merchant Navy, by volunteers from the Auxiliary Coast Guard and by two university students from the faculty of naval engineering. A real full immersion in the world of the sea, through various orientation activities to learn about the trades and professions related to the world of the sea and discover the related training courses. On the basis of their studies, the students were engaged in the deck, machine, lounge/bar, kitchen, tourism sectors, discovering the trades on board the ship up close and they met with specialized operators to discover the training courses of the Higher Technical Institutes and of the University.

«SailOr remains unique at a national level – highlight the president of the Region Giovanni Toti and the regional councilor for training – a jewel in the context of the orientation path of our boys of which we are particularly proud. Once again this year, we have fully achieved our goal: the students are enthusiastic about having had this extraordinary opportunity to directly discover, by learning in the field, the trades related to the professions of the sea and navigation”.

«We had about sixty boys on board – explains the principal of the Nautical St. George Paolo Fasce – this was an important experience, a “motivational” journey for young people who are interested in deck or engine work, they have the opportunity to touch and discover many things together with the crew and their teachers» .

From the point of view of GNV, which hosted the event, «it is essential to introduce ourselves to the schools: the ships must be managed and animated by the crew. Having valuable crews who come from technical, hotel and professional schools who prepare for work on the ship is an added value and raises the level of service: if it is difficult for the tourism sector to find trained and prepared personnel, even more so for us because the filters at the entrance are greater», says Antonio Cecere Palazzo, master of shipyards of Grandi Navi Veloci, «the school must give the theory but what one sees on board is a way of gaining confidence in what their work could be, it is a transmission of life experience».