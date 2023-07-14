Genoa – A room of the sacristy of the oratory of Santo Stefano in via Carnia in Rivarolo. The fire broke out in the evening for reasons that have yet to be ascertained. The investigation is ongoing.

No injuries or intoxications are reportedFirefighters put out the fire and then started clearing it up.

The cat saved by the firefighters

During the extinguishing operations, the two teams of firefighters who intervened saved a cat that had taken refuge on the third floor.