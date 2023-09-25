Genoa – Genoa’s youth sector returns to Sciorba. The partnership between Genoa Cfc Scuola Calcio and Barabino & Partners resumes. The rossoblù club has signed an agreement with the communications company for the exclusive sponsorship of its pre-competitive sector, called Scuola Calcio. The agreement signed by the rossoblù CEO, Andres Blazquez and the founder and CEO of Barabino & Partners, Luca Barabino, has a two-year duration (2023/2024 and 2024/2025 sports seasons) with an option right for the 2025/2026 sports season .

The agreement provides for the assignment of Barabino & Partners as “Front Jersey Sponsor” of the Cantera rossoblù. In essence, from the current sporting season the shirts of the over 150 young footballers from the Under 8, Under 9, Under 10, Under 11 and Under 12 levels, together with the coaches and managers, will feature the Barabino & Partners brand. Furthermore, as part of the agreement, the talents of the rossoblù youth sector will return to tread the pitch and use the facilities of the “La Cantera Stadium B&P” facility, made available by Barabino & Partners by virtue of the contract that the it has in place with the manager for the aforementioned two sports seasons. La Sciorba, among other things, appears completely transformed after more than 30 years from its birth a latest generation synthetic pitch.

«We thank Luca Barabino, B&P, the management, for the sponsorship and for having facilitated the opportunity to return to what has been our base for two decades» declares Alberto Zangrillo, president of Genoa. “With the common legacy of acquired experiences, we look to the future with confidence». «We joyfully welcome the return of a company that gives prestige to Made in Italy. It is a distinctive reality of the city, rooted in the territory and historically close to the club and the fans. This operation represents an important piece in the development plans of the youth sector and the Football School” adds Blazquez.

“Where were we? – underlines Luca Barabino, CEO of Barabino & Partners – For us it is the natural return to a vocation and relationship with the city, the territory and colors to which sharing and passion are linked. The story between Barabino & Partners and the Genoa Football School is a story of commitment, values ​​and sense of belonging that begins again.”