Genoa – The two men who yesterday morning tried to rob an employee of the Carrefour supermarket in Sestri Ponente have been identified and reported by the police. These are two men aged 34 and 24. The younger one showed up at the police station this morning and confessed while the older one was found in Savona, where he had taken refuge in the house of a friend.

The two, aboard a scooter, approached the clerk as he went to deposit the proceeds, about two thousand euros, and they pointed a toy gun at him. The man didn’t get scared, but he reacted by pushing the two and making them fall to the ground. The two robbers tried to insist, but seeing the resistance of the clerk, they got back on the motorbike and escaped.