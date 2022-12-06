Commenting on the misadventures of the Griffin with a smile is becoming, more than a mad enterprise, a real utopia, a vain and quixotic attack against the windmills of karma, now permanently set in mode “reverse belin“, with the sclerum nestled between the chakras after the frustrating defeat with the Citadel.

So, before writing, I wanted to take a long hot bath, the kind that transform the bathroom into a Turkish hammam, with the air saturated with water vapour, the windows misting up and the little cocks drawn by my son on the mirror that reappear for enchantment. A cathartic ablution in the Ganges of the house to cleanse myself not only physically but also psychologically of any prejudice or preconception, to wash away the mental craze of the scazzo from Genoa who reigns supreme encrusting the synapses of catastrophism. Eliminated all negativity, not completely lucid but extremely clean, I finally have a clear vision of our enigmatic reality as a whole and changing becoming. To understand it, it is enough to apply the theory of the “existential trajectory” and make a cold analysis of the three professional figures who determine the trajectory of Genoa, until we find out if, following it, we will stamp ourselves against some plane trees.

The young Spors, called “an algorithm” for some market operations that proved to be counterproductive, boasts a yawning CV. Before being our general manager, he typed keyboards for about a year at Vitesse, an anonymous Dutch Eredivisie team. End.

Previously, a couple of years as scout manager for Red Bull in Leipzig. And here nothing to say, the face of a scout has it. Sporting director Ottolini, on the other hand, is an absolute beginner, who has never held this very delicate role. At Juve, where he comes from, he was a manager who dealt exclusively with loans, it seems they have weaned him on Precious. Lastly Blessin who, before messing us with gegenpressing, only coached Ostend in the first team, another semi-unknown team, this time Belgian, who, at the time we paid the termination clause to have Stundaio from Stuttgart on our bench, languished third last. After his farewell she inexplicably flourished again. Previously he only coached youth teams, coincidentally, of Red Bull Leipzig.

This illuminating focus shows us how our existential trajectory seems well defined: at this point it remains only to choose the plane tree. In reaction to the crisis, I learned of the recent hiring of a specific dead ball trainer, a curious new professional figure. In addition to congratulating you for the creativity in spending like a fucking dog, I was wondering if they could kindly lend it to me to make mine inactive and stop it, which is very active and running like the wind turbine on the Turchino when there is a north wind.