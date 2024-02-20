Genoa – Construction sites already open for the redevelopment of Forts Santa Tecla, Puin and Belvederework expected to start in March Begato and Tenaglie Forts, while the new road being built to connect the fortifications should be completed in October. And already in June this year the five Forts should have one new scenographic lighting.

The mayor took stock of the progress of the redevelopment plan, which aims to enhance the city of Forts surrounding Genoa especially from a tourist point of view. Marco Buccithe deputy mayor Pietro Piciocchithe Heritage councillors Francesco Marescato Urban Planning Mario Mascia and the municipal councilor responsible for the development of the valleys Alessio Bevilacqua. The plan is financed with 70 million euros of complementary funds from the Pnrr, of which 40.5 are intended for cable car which should connect Forte Begato to the Maritime Station. All interventions, therefore, must respect the deadlines of the Pnrr and be completed by 2025.

“There is a vision around this project, which we shared with the Ministry of Culture – underlined Mayor Bucci – Few cities have the sea and also mountains that reach a thousand metres: we couldn't help but invest in this field. We need to bring people in the mountains without cars and the cable car to Forte Begato will close the circle of ski lifts. new cycle/pedestrian road instead – he underlined – it is fundamental because in addition to connecting the Forts it also allows the fiber to be carried.

Deputy Mayor Piciocchi explained that the interventions started “from the Forts already managed by associations and various realities to avoid that, once the works are finished, they are left abandoned to themselves. But this is the beginning of a path that we want to continue by finding the resources to intervene on other forts as well.” 19.21 million are earmarked for the restyling of the fortifications and 8.6 for the new road.

“We want the Strong to become an attraction for residents and tourists in your free time – underlined Bucci – You will be able to practice many sports along the route, but we are also thinking of cultural activities, for example in Forte Begato, catering activities and accommodation functions, hostels or other structures. They proposed to us to create, for example, a glamping site on the Diamante hill. There is also a proposal for Forte Sperone. We'll see, however there will certainly also be the possibility of sleeping.”