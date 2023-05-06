Martinez 8 | Author of sensational interventions, he was one of the revelations of the season. Started in the ballot with Semper, he overcame some uncertainty seen in the first few days due to the long inactivity and turned into a wall. Also very good with feet

Always 7 | He hoped to play more, and in any other B team he would have. When he was called into question he proved he has stuff. To remember the result-saving saves with Sudtirol and Ascoli in the first round

Dragusin 8.5 | An exponential growth for the class of 2002, probably one of the best defenders of the cadetteria. Strong with his head, unsurpassed with his head, during the season, his first as a starter in his career, he made progress as a player: a guarantee

Hefti 6 | A different season was expected from the Swiss winger. Started at the beginning of the season with starting points, he ended up behind in the hierarchies. When he was called into question he never managed to score: he needed crosses from him, there were few

Czyborra 5 | Season of sunny shadows for the German outdoors. Surely luck wasn’t on his side given the many injuries but, when called into question, he never convinced. In January he didn’t go away only for a technical problem during the closing phase of the market

Matthew 6 | The fabric is there, and it shows. But you need experience and minutes played to understand how football works in Europe. Few appearances, the unfortunate one in the first half of Parma’s defeat. Looking ahead, however, he is an important player

bani 8 | First paired with Dragusin, then in the three-man defense with Vogliacco: he is always there to give security. Leader on and off the pitch, for the Tuscan centre-back a monumental season also for continuity of performances: no smudges can be remembered

Voulach 8 | He was patient and then, with the arrival of Gilardino, he took the opportunity to demonstrate all his value as a central back three. Good in physical duels and defensive readings, he has become a point of reference in the department in building from below

Sabelli 7 | He was behind in the hierarchies, but he was able to gain ground until he became irreplaceable on the flanks of the 3-5-2, both on the right and on the left. In Serie B he also needs a lot of grit and he has shown in every match that he has plenty to spare

Haps 6.5 | Arrived in January, he was precisely the player Genoa was missing: a left-footed player who was quick and good at finding the back ground to cross. He too was affected by the curse of the left wing and, between suspension and injury, played little. But for Genoa he is a resource

Pajac 6 | Only ten games for the Croatian left-handed full-back: then the serious injury on 22 October in Terni. Genoa needed his crosses, they didn’t always arrive when he took the field but in Gilardino’s 3-5-2 he could do well

Criscito 7 | He arrived in January to help out and was instrumental in the end. He played outside or central in the back three. Even though the years are 36, he never made a mistake and when his physique didn’t arrive, he solved it with experience. Always smoothly: a guarantee

Bocci 6 | It is one of the Primavera launched by Gila. Fearless debut in Bari in a delicate moment of the match. The left winger plays from the first in Modena but he too is affected by the curse of the left flank and is injured

Frendrup 8 | A jolly all-rounder who found the definitive consecration. The Dane, in his first experience as a starter in an important club, grew up the next game and proved that he is not just a ball stealer. And on insertions he demonstrated with 2 goals that he can hurt

Aramou 6 | Not a season that lives up to expectations. Where to be the playmaker who should have made the team make a leap in quality, but very few games have been seen. The technical means are there, we still need to grow on the personality. 6 is for encouragement

Sturaro 7.5 | The tendon injury kept him in the pits for half of the season, but when he returned, his presence was felt. Tenacity, grit but also flashes of the best Sturaro who grit his teeth even when the condition was not at the top: a true symbol

Galdames 5.5 | Little used by Blessin because he wasn’t suited to the 4-2-3-1, he didn’t pass the Gila exam also because there was so much competition in midfield so in January he went to gain some experience in Serie A: for the inconclusive moment

Touré sv | On the market both in the summer and in January, in the end he remained but always on the edge of the squad for the vast majority of the championship. For him, less than ten call-ups and just 23 minutes played: a rossoblù mystery

Jagiello 7 | He defines himself as an attacking midfielder, but this year, especially during the match, we saw the multi-role version of the Pole: behind the strikers, offensive winger and midfielder. He has always given his contribution, even in terms of goals: if necessary, Genoa can count on him

Strootman 8 | We didn’t just see the classic washing machine version of the Dutch model, but the more equipped model. Devastating in some games, he still maintained a very high level every time he took the field, even finding the net: a luxury for Serie B

Badelj 7.5 | The rossoblù season turned around with the arrival of Gila and the full recovery of the Croatian playmaker to whom the coach completely relied in terms of playing times and geometry. He takes some breaks in the 90 minutes, but at 34 he’s okay with it. He had to bring experience and physicality, but injuries blocked him. He could have had more impact, but in some situations it came in handy. And how many risks with his borderline income: to remember those in Ferrara and the yellow record after 28 seconds in Benevento

Lipani 6 | Very few minutes, but the debut was a reward for his talent. The rossoblù jewel will be useful to the cause also in the next season. Similar speech for Federico Accornero (6 for him too), to whom Gilardino let him experience the thrill of his debut at Ferraris

Porta Nova 6 | The league hadn’t gotten off to a bad start, with a goal on matchday one away in Venice and sufficient performances every time he was called upon. Then non-football events interrupted his season early

Yeboah 5 | The match goal in the first championship seemed to finally mark the turning point in his experience in the rossoblù. But it was not so. Apart from the assist with Sudtirol, little to report. And the club sent him to Germany to gain experience

Gudmundsson 9 | Slalom between the opponents, touches of class and flashes of genius: the Icelandic elf was the extra weapon of the rossoblùs. Especially since Gilardino arrived on the bench. Many goals have also arrived and a few too many woodworks: driving force

Queue 8 | Not his best season from a scoring point of view, but in many matches he took charge of the entire rossoblù attack alone. His goals have often been decisive and for the ninth time in his career he goes into double figures: sorry if it’s not enough

Pushas 7 | Little was seen in the first part of the season, then the turning point with the Gila. It wasn’t easy being Coda’s deputy but he knew how to take advantage of the opportunities he had. Fighter inside the area, he scored very heavy goals. And then the goal in the 94th minute against Benevento is one of the most beautiful of the tournament

Ekuban 6.5 | He was looking for redemption after last season, he only partially found it but the fault lies with the serious tendon injury. However, he was able to leave his mark in the promotion campaign with the beautiful goal in Pisa and the double assist in Brescia:

Salcedo 6.5 | Since January it has been a weapon that Gilardino has sipped but, at the right moment, the Genoa striker has not betrayed: after the first goal at home against Spal, the one in Brescia arrived which unlocked the match as a true raptor of the ‘penalty area

Dragus 6 | The technical qualities are there, what was missing was the incisiveness. After a couple of dull trials, he was only thrown into the fray in the second half by Cittadella and did no harm on the left wing. To be from Genoa, however, he must be more concrete

Yalcin 5 | It is perhaps the only major disappointment of the season. Arrived during the Austrian withdrawal with great expectations, the Turkish player had to be the second striker capable of giving life to the attack. He had several chances but didn’t take advantage of them: few flashes and a lot of chaos