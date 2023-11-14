Genoa – The renewal game has begun, Grifone wants to play it as a protagonist. To armor your jewels, increase their value in perspective. And avoid nasty surprises. So sporting director Ottolini has been working across the board for a few weeks to extend and adapt the contracts of the protagonists of the rossoblù season. The first is Albert Gudmundsson, for which a new contract is ready expiring in 2027: the current one is in 2025, we will move on to 2026 with a further year which will be an option in favor of the club. The negotiation is at a good stage, the signature is now expected within a few days and could even arrive in the next few hours if no problems arise. The Icelandic is the great protagonist of this first part of the Genoa season, a distant relative of that mysterious object who manifested himself two years ago with some appearances in Serie A and a goal against Juve. The intuition of the Spors general manager turned out to be spot on, now Gud’s value has jumped from a couple of million to over 30, thanks to his directing and goals scored.

Sports director Ottolini’s agenda then includes new talks with Radu Dragusin’s agent, for a new agreement that extends the deadline to 2027. And a similar argument also applies to Morten Frendrup, another rossoblù gem: in the case of the Dane the forecast is to move from 2026 to 2028. In this way the club wants to consolidate its wealth of players, most of whom are under 25 and already in the sights of several clubs, especially the Premier League. For example, Newcastle have been following Dragusin for some time, Liverpool have reported interest in Frendrup, while Tottenham and Arsenal have asked for information on Gudmundsson. However, Grifone is unlikely to make excellent sales as early as January, the intention is to arrive at least until next summer. When at least one departure will be inevitable. Also because the agreement for the installment of the debt, awaiting approval by the court, will provide for the application of certain limits for the market, for example the respect of parameters that impose a positive balance between purchases and sales. Capital gains continue to be necessary to guarantee the sustainability of the rossoblù budget. The impact of the installment plan, with the write-off of around sixty million, will guarantee a breath of fresh air for the rossoblù coffers and will facilitate the work of reorganizing the accounts started by 777 Partners.

Alberto Gilardino helps the players grow on the pitch and his contract renewal is one of the next stages of the work of the Grifone managers. In June the coach saw his contract for this season adjusted in terms of salary but the deadline remained June 2024. With the commitment made by the parties involved to negotiate the renewal during the season. That moment is about to arrive, Gilardino’s good work is there for all to see and the club is ready to move forward with him on the bench. The progress made in just a few months by the coach making his debut in Serie A is too evident, as he is able to stay firmly on course despite the injuries that have deprived him of crucial players such as Retegui and Messias in recent weeks. By December, contacts will be initiated with the coach and his agent, Alessandro Moggi, to extend the contract, naturally with a series of bonuses linked to objectives to be achieved.

Meanwhile, Alessandro Marcandalli, born in 2002, has been called up by the Italian Under 20 team. Milan also likes him but in the club’s plans he will be the new rossoblù course for the defense