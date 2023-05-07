A rebirth for two. Kevin Strootman and Genoa they came from a very negative season: the Dutchman relegated with Cagliari after a year also marked by a bad knee injury, the Grifone returned to Serie B after 15 seasons in Serie A. Both wanted redemption and these very strong motivations were the basis immediate return to Serie A.

Behind the promotion of the Grifo, there is a lot of Kevin Strootman: the flying Dutchman was able to take the team by the hand in the most delicate moment of the season when there was the transition from Blessin to Gilardino. Who immediately relied on the most experienced players such as Strootman, Badelj and Sturaro. Wise choice, paid off in a big way by all three and by Kevin in particular.

With the Piedmontese coach, the former Roma player always played, only missing a couple of games. Gila asked him to combine quality with quantity, knowing he had a custom-built car in hand. That Kevin was wasted for Serie B was quite evident, but that he managed in such a short time to immerse himself in a championship so different from Serie A was by no means obvious. Strootman succeeded also thanks to his humility, a typical gift of great players. And of course, his performance has risen since the arrival of Gila. That he was able to exploit the talent of the former Giallorossi in an evergreen midfield like the rossoblù one.

In B Kevin literally gave the white like a super-equipped washing machine: a flood of “cleaned” balls, many tackles won and also two splendid goals against Cosenza and Como away. Here: perhaps his only regret of the season is that of not being able to score at Marassi, even though he also came very close against Ascoli. Not bad, Kevin will have the opportunity to try again with Bari in the last B match or next year in Serie A. Because Genoa has already decided to start again with him next year.

His contract with Marseille expires in June. The Dutchman arrived at Genoa last August on loan with most of his wages paid by the French club. However, his future is tinged with red and blue: he already has an agreement for another year of his contract and he will be one of the staples of the rossoblù midfield in Serie A.

«Together with the fans and the club we have achieved something special, in the last ten home games we have conceded just one goal, we have shown character and we have done well – Kevin said after the last match against Ascoli – we didn’t just think to go to Serie A, but we had to change our mentality because last year Genoa played in order not to lose. This year we had to play to win matches and that’s another thing. At Genoa I have always felt at home. They supported me from the beginning with all the difficulties I had. I’m no longer the player who used to play in Rome, but here they helped me just like a family, from the trainers to the medical staff and the management who also came to Holland with me. It’s something special.”