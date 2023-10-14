Genoa. «It’s like this every night and I’m a spectacle. There are so many of them and they make themselves heard: theirs is almost a song.” A kind homeless man, with his burden on his shoulderhe observes and is unperturbed by a nightmare scene that repeats itself every evening after sunset in the alleys of Genoa: dozens of sewer rats run in all directions between a construction site and the nearby ecopoint, squeaking in chorus and they don’t seem to get upset when someone passes by in the alleys that are now finally illuminated.

Happens behind via delle Fontane and the Ghetto, in the Santa Sabina area, where a climbing wall and an open-air gym will soon be built among the last ruins of the war, ravines and debris. The project involves moving the ecopoint from the building’s grounds where study rooms linked to the existing student residence should be created. The redevelopment objective is ambitious and the works will start as soon as the transfer of the area to the Municipality is completed. “It is owned by an ecclesiastical body which has given the management of the Santa Sabina complex to the Auxilium Foundation – explains a resident – but the operation is almost at the point of arrival”.

Until that moment, the square remains the property of the mice who dance going back and forth between the smelly bags left outside the eco-point, because in the nearby buildings there is a high percentage of irregulars and illegal immigrants for whom the possibility of having an access badge (reserved for residents and therefore for those who can present a regular document) is inevitably precluded. Even mandatory rodent control for private condominiums (with sanctions for administrators who do not take care of it) are unimaginable where it is no man’s land. And much of the Santa Sabina area is still private and left abandoned to itself. Waiting for the land to become municipal.

The rodent control on public land by Amiu Bonifiche continues, following their schedule, and completely covers the entire city. In the historic center the system of closed Ecopoints seems to work. Not here. «Amiu has actually positioned a bin with free access not far away for illegal immigrants – explains a passer-by – but whoever arrives with a bag of rubbish is the first to leave it outside the door, if he doesn’t find someone who has the card and opens it to he”.