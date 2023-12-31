Genoa – A roar welcomed the entrance of Federica Panicucci at 2053, wrapped in a shining silver dress. For New Year's Eve in music the dances were started by the veteran Al Bano. Piazza De Ferrari was already crowded from 8.30pm for the big end-of-year concert in De Ferrari by Mediaset.

Genoa, New Year's Eve at De Ferrari (Pambianchi)

This year too the rain falls on the public who are still patiently waiting for the artists. The security measures are very strict. With access already controlled at the Carlo Felice level by security and law enforcement who also examine pockets and bags. Despite the strict ordinances, explosions of firecrackers and firecrackers fired nearby are frequently heard.