The accident of last 24 October had caused the injury of three people and damage to about fifty parked vehicles. The yellow flames will analyze the documents on the history of the various users connected to Aldo Moro and on maintenance

The investigations by firefighters, Aster and the Financial Police on the day of the cable fall (photo Balostro)

Genoa – The investigation into the 800 meters of cables that broke off from the Overpass last October 24, conductors who, by crashing, injured three people and damaged about fifty parked vehicles, has received new impetus in recent days. The deputy prosecutor Gianfranco Vona, holder of the file opened for culpable disaster, has instructed the Guardia di Finanza to investigate the case.