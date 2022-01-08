Genoa – Kelvin Yeboah is officially a new Genoa player. The Italian-Ghanaian striker born in 2000 completed his medical examinations outside the city this morning, signed the contract with Grifone and is ready to start the new adventure with the number 45 jersey.

Withdrawn for 6.5 million by the Austrians of Sturm Graz, Yeboah is therefore already available for tomorrow’s direct match at Ferraris against Spezia. Striker of the Italian Under 21 team, he has already scored this season. 14 goals with Sturm Graz.

Johannes Spors, Rossoblu general manager, comments on the purchase of Yeboah: “We are very happy to have brought back to Italy a very attractive player on the market, young but already with many experiences and excellent statistics in these seasons”

