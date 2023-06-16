Genoa – “Since last Sunday the waste bin near my house, in via Posalunga, hasn’t been emptied. Bad smells are now coming out of the dumpster”: the report comes from an inhabitant of Borgoratti, Franca Razore, who documented the situation with a photo right in front of her building. “The dumpster – he continues – is now full, the bags pile up outside and the seagulls open them to look for food. The sidewalk is filled with filth.”

The seagull in via Posalunga

The inhabitants of the building in via Posalunga sent a report to Amiu: “They told us that the situation had been resolved, but it hasn’t been resolved. The case concerns via Posalunga, but similar, if not worse, shows can also be found in via Borgoratti and via San Martino”. To make matters worse there would also be the new smart bins for separate waste collection: “They are huge, but in reality they have less capacity. There are now, but it was a poor choice. It’s a matter of hygiene.”