Only one year, emmo guägnâ. The initial US proclamation, the epilogue that updates the banner in the dialect of the North. American-Genoese co-production, the film of the rossoblù season is ready: “Back to the future of the Griffin”. Twenty-six years ago delirium after the draw with Napoli, now champions of Italy; this time it’s pleasure thanks to the victory against Ascoli. Also because in Modena they film “It was the hand of Diaw”. Penalty Bari perishes/draw and Genoa have their A-movie. Credits. Or almost, the president Zangrillo raises for the last two games: «We want to finish first. Let’s raise hell.” But heaven doesn’t have to wait: just one year in B, promise kept. Only one year, written on the shirts worn by players and staff in the moment of ecstasy. The whistle at Braglia becomes an infinite scream at Marassi, where the match was already over, for minutes of waiting to multiply happiness. Gilardino, in tears, is the great Little Prince of this page in the history of the oldest club in Italy. The party leaves the stadium and crosses Genoa, enters the night and will last and last. First, as in Bresh’s hymn singing in the steps, it’s the same colors that fall into the sea, but the sun sets and this time he too starts waving: welcome back to A, Vecchissimo Balordo. There is a lot of future ahead. Now, many years of joy.

When you arrive at your destination, the enthusiasm of the people on the way acts as the soundtrack. The relegation nor the difficulties of the treacherous cadetteria did not dampen him. Record transfers, Ferraris from Europe (word of Martinez & Co.). They talked about it themselves 777 Partners at the beginning of the adventure: now it is too early to look so far, but it is the horizon that one can dream of on a day of euphoria. Europe is also looking at the project for a new stadium. And the galaxy of clubs of the 777 Football Group has a global vocation. At Genoa, until now, everything has rightly been modulated in the glocal formula, placing the extraordinary treasure that is rossoblù support in first place (and, net of the teasing that are city halls, another asset to defend is Sampdoria support, inside the Sampdoria crisis). Football is a total social fact, recalls the anthropologist Bruno Barba taking up Marcel Mauss. No, it’s not just a game, it’s life.

They are years of life. For the return of Griffin, only one. But other challenges begin. First, to stay in English: no yo-yo club, the expression that in the Premier League indicates teams used to frequent promotions and relegations. The Spanish call them equipo ascensor. Here, the young repairman Gila – who was able to fix Genoa and who by acclaim from the people and the management is confirmed for the top flight – is now blocking the lift in A. Climb up, stay up. And, at the same time, this wonderful breakdown of love cannot be fixed. —