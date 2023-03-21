Genoa – The protest of the construction workers against the cut of the Superbonus was born spontaneously, the organizers say, which today brings two processions to the city, one from Campi and one from Valbisagno. Some Genoese building contractors – mostly representing small businesses – have created a group called “Enough of problem loans” born to ask the government to extend the 110 percent Superbonus facilitation and release the credits currently frozen by the banks.

“Today we took to the streets – explain the organizers – as an independent group of construction companies, artisans, suppliers and professionals in the sector, to ask for the release of tax credits and to express disappointment with the political choices of recent years; choices that have led the sector building on the verge of collapse. To understand our position on the matter we would like to remind you that only in the Metropolitan City of Genoa there are 1,908 construction companies, with around 9,100 employees. To date, approximately 350 million euro of receivables are already stranded, to which a further 450 million euro of receivables due to mature should be added shortly; the unpaid debts of the general contractors towards the aforementioned companies amount, still to date, to over 100 million euro. The blockage of the market for the transfer of tax credits has created – and is creating – a real systemic crisis in the local economy: the impossibility of selling bonuses on the market and the default of the General contractors have led to a persistent lack of liquidity in the construction companies which, if a sudden “change of course” does not occur, will lead to their bankruptcy in the very short term. Bankruptcy whose effects will obviously have repercussions on employees and their families, on suppliers, on the professionals involved, on condominiums and condominiums “.

8.00 – The two marches have left

The procession of construction workers left at 8 from Piazzale Resasco, heading towards the city centre protest against the cut of the Superbonus. Over a hundred vehicles are crossing the Valbisagno creating repercussions on traffic.



Another procession started from Campi, again with vehicles. The two protests should join in via delle Fontane for reach the Prefecture.

“Failing due to excess credit, an Italian miracle”, “we believed in a state that promises but doesn’t keep”, “unpaid transfers of ruined companies”, are some of the slogans on the vehicles that proceed at a fairly rapid speed and have reached the area of ​​via Canevari.

“We want a credible state and transferable credit” the protesters chanted.

8.20 – Via Guido Rossa is closed

The procession which left Campi reached via Guido Rossa which was closed to traffic.