Genoa, the priest arrested for sexual violence is HIV positive and risks new charges. The judge: “Victims exposed to contagion”

Genoa – Father Andrea Melis, the priest and headmaster of the Assarotti school arrested on Friday by the Carabinieri of the operational unit of the Genoa Centro company on charges of sexual abuse of minors, has tested positive for HIV. He himself admitted it to the Carabinieri during the house search of his room inside the ecclesiastical structure of St. Bartholomew of the Armenians Street.

When the detectives of the Arma found and contested the presence of some specific medicines in the priest, Melis admitted and clarified. “I contracted the virus ten years ago in Africa”. And yet now this pathology risks having a significant weight in a criminal investigation still underway. For Judge Milena Catalano who signed the request for the arrest of the priest, Father Melis’ HIV positivity is a key element to demonstrate his social dangerousness. And therefore the need for him to be restricted at least to house arrest. The magistrate writes: «The priest’s social dangerousness is even greater if one considers the fact that he is an HIV carrier and that had unprotected sex with the victim of abuse. In this way he condemned her to the same disease he carries but also and above all exposed him to the danger of AIDS.”

The Public Prosecutor’s Office is currently investigating Melis’ pathology. The Carabinieri of the Genoa Centro operational unit, on behalf of the public prosecutor Federico Panichi who coordinates the investigation have carried out medical tests on the 16-year-old boy who for more than three years has suffered unprotected sexual abuse by the priest. At the moment the boy has tested negative for prophylaxis. But, it should be made clear, this condition can change at any moment. When the victim is found to be positive or a carrier of HIV for Father Andrea Melis the accusatory picture would worsen and not by a little. Because the Genoese priest would also risk being charged with very serious intentional injuries. Which for now remains frozen pending developments on the boy’s health conditions. Just as it could be contested to the priest in the event that new victims and new infections emerge. This also in light of the appeal launched in the last few hours by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Carabinieri in search of possible new youth and students who have been sexually abused by the priest.

Father Andrea Melis is currently accused of sexual abuse of minors, child prostitution and two attempted sexual assaults. The judge in the arrest warrant highlighted how the priest “acts under the pressure of perverse impulses, difficult to control, finding sexual satisfaction only with the involvement of minors”. Tomorrow (Wednesday) Father Melis will be questioned by the judge for the validation hearing. But his lawyers Raffaele Caruso and Graziella Delfino They have already made it known that they will not answer the magistrate’s questions, availing themselves of the right to remain silent.

The defenders: “Father Melis has been under treatment for years”

“In underlining the dramatic nature of the affair and the full awareness of all the aspects that characterize it, we believe it is necessary to offer some clarifications – write the lawyers Raffaele Caruso and Graziella Delfino – The first clarification: Father Melis lives with HIV infection but his situation has been treated for 12 years at the San Martino hospital and for over 10 years the therapy he is following has given positive results, since the checks he periodically carries out confirm the non-detectable nature of the virus which is therefore totally under control and, in fact, irrelevant. When the virus is not detectable it is not even transmissible. This is a principle and an achievement of infectious disease. This is commonly defined with the acronym U=U, undetectable equals untransmittable. Anyone who finds themselves in this condition is not even required to communicate it because they do not represent a danger to others. The second fact is that of the ultra-sensitivity of this information: on this data the veil of privacy should be completely drawn to prevent a fact of instinctive fear, which is often due to insufficient scientific information, from causing a stigma on people. Our thoughts once again go to the offended person who also finds himself on the shoulders the dissemination of information of this type which adds the risk of a further burden to the pain that the affair brings with it. Father Melis had not communicated this news to anyone, neither to his order, nor to his family. No one knew this fact, but this silence has its own legitimacy that also arises from the conquests of science. Despite the silence kept with respect to the facts, Father Melis instead communicated this information to the investigators (also acquired through a series of medical documents), so that it could be managed in the best interest of the injured party. We are faced with a dramatic event in which there was no need for this narrative element: the elements of gravity are already very heavy and perhaps this diffusion could have been spared the suspect and even more so the injured party”.

The contested facts

Melis belongs to the Order of the Piarist Fathers, and was Director of the Elementary School and the Assarotti Foundation as well as being president of Fidae Liguria (Federation of Catholic primary and secondary schools) and parish priest of the church of Sant’Antonio da Padova in Finale Ligure in the province of Savona. It is here that he met his victim.

The boy was 12 years old at the time of the events, he attended church as an altar boy and helped out. Melis had started giving him expensive gifts.