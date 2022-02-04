Genoa – On the sidelines of the meeting day on the theme “Football and the territory” held at Palazzo Ducale, the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina, also entertained himself in the atrium of the Ducale with a representation of the ultras Tito of Sampdoria who organized a leaflet to talk about the problems of today’s football for which the groups of the South curve of the Ferraris stadium have been out of the stadium for months in protest: from capacity restrictions (asking for 100% return) to expensive tickets, from the entry of the Funds into the clubs to the disappearance of the C clubs from the Italian Cup (“while the English Fa Cup is very popular precisely because it gives everyone, even the little ones, the opportunity to compete with great football” is the supporters’ argument) , are all the topics dealt with by Gravina who for a few minutes made himself available and compared.

“All measures always penalize the fans which are a fundamental component of football – they told him – while the fans should start again and never do. We speak on our behalf as organized supporters of Sampdoria, but these are themes shared with many other Italian movements. “

