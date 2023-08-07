Genoa – The countdown has started for the first official race of the season. On Friday evening at 21 at the Ferraris, Genoa will make their debut in the Italian Cup against Modena, a Serie B team aiming to hit the playoff goal. It will be an opportunity for Alberto Gilardino to probe, in a real match, the state of form of the team after the chiaroscuro indications arrived in the friendly tests.

Advance ticket sales to watch the match have started today. Tickets are available online at www.genoacfc.it/vivaticket.it, in authorized retailers and at the Ticket Office of the Genoa Museum & Store at the Porto Antico. This year, moreover, the approximately 25,000 fans who have subscribed to the season ticket for the 2023/2024 Serie A championship will be able to access the Coppa Italia match without having to buy a ticket.

Meanwhile this afternoon, after the break granted by the rossoblù coach at the end of the test with Cremonese, the team meets in Pegli to start preparing for the first “real” match of the season.