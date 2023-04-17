Genoa – Tomorrow (Tuesday 18 April) the pre-sale of tickets, reserved for Rossoblù fans, for the Cittadella-Genoa match scheduled for Saturday at the “Tombolato” (kick-off at 14) starts at 10 am.

At the moment, as communicated by the vebeto club, 1,144 tickets for Curva Nord Ospiti and 323 for Tribuna Scoperta Ovest Nord have been made available. The sale is free, without the obligation of a fan card or territorial limitations related to the place of birth and residence.

The price of tickets, available on the Ticketone website and authorized points of sale, for both sectors made available, is 12.5 euros plus 1.5 for rights.

On the day of the match, the stadium box offices will not issue tickets for the away sector.