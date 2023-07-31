Genoa – The post-Covid recovery of Genoese companies has finished, in the first half of the year variations are reduced while remaining positive. For industry and services, the economic situation analysis by Confindustria Genova shows: +0.5% Italian turnover, +0.7% foreign turnover, +1.6% Italian orders, +0.7% foreign orders, +0.2% sales prices, +2% labor costs, +1.3% employed in organic. Umberto Risso, president of Confindustria Genova: “Industry suffers the most e they hold services and tourismbut the orders bode well and the increase in employment is a positive figure because it means that companies have positive expectations for the future”.

Orders are growing in engineering, automation, shipbuilding and food; they fall into electronics, IT, chemicals and plastics.

Tourism is strong: Italian turnover +4.5%, foreign turnover +1.8%, sales prices +6.5%, labor costs 6.5%, employees +4.3%.