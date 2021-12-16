Genoa, the Pepita Ramone cultural association turns three

Genoa – Sunday 19 December from 10 to 19 Piazza Valoria, the characteristic widening of the historic center between via Canneto il Lungo and via dei Giustiniani, will be the scene of “Pepita’s Winter Wonderland”, day dedicated to markets, games and installations. The event celebrates the three years of the Pepita Ramone cultural association, born in 2018 and quickly becoming one of the most active cultural realities in the historic center.

Three intense years, spent between exhibitions, parties and illustration contests. “One of these years has slipped through our fingers a little but it is also true that it has taught us to find different and new ways to carry on our activities and has encouraged us to improve and grow more and more“explains Priscilla Jamone, president of the association. To celebrate the third birthday, Pepita Ramone has also launched a special video on Pepita TV, the web TV born last year.

The Sunday event, from 10 to 19 with free admission, will see installations, an Artcraft market and will offer the opportunity to try mulled beer. There will also be a lottery with Christmas fishing, an anticipation of all the initiatives that will continue in 2022. “We plan to continue with our contests, exhibitions and also to implement the cartoon library, where everyone can borrow and exchange comics “adds Priscilla Jamone. For further information on the event in Piazza Valoria and on the future initiatives of Pepita Ramone, you can also visit the association’s official Facebook page.