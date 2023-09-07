After that of the fans, with the streets of the center of Genoa turning red and blue at night, the party with which the club wanted to celebrate the 130-year history of the oldest club in Italian football has also arrived. At the Porto Antico, a few steps from the Genoa museum, all the club’s teams, male and female, from the youngest to the oldest, paraded. The arrival of the first team led by Alberto Gilardino is also awaited. Service by Carlo Gravina, Secolo XIX sports editorial journalist. Video by Davide Pambianchi



01:12