Genoa – La facade of the Liguria Region building was illuminated in memory of Gianluca Vialli, one year after his death. Many images were projected: of the attacker with the national team and Sampdoria shirt, of the southern steps of the Ferraris stadium in Genoa in which you can see Vialli's flag with his arms raised and the writing “your courage, our strength”, as well as the iconic photo with Roberto Mancini at Wembley, ready to embrace each other after the victory at the 2021 European Championships.

“Liguria does not forget a man of great values, a legend who left his mark, on and off the pitch – said the president of the Liguria Region, Giovanni Toti – On Monday Genoa will pay homage to him, hosting Carlo Felice at the Teatro 'My name is Luca. Ballad for Vialli'the only official event in his memory.”

During the evening of January 8, artists and friends of Vialli will take turns on stage, telling stories and anecdotes about him. The proceeds will be used for support charitable projects organized by the Vialli and Mauro Foundation, including that for research on ALS. “The seats at the Carlo Felice were sold out in a few days – Toti continues – A demonstration of how Liguria wants to best remember a champion in life and in sport”.