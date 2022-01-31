On Tuesday the Antico Forno in Vico della Casana is back in business: it will produce focaccia, stuffed cakes and brioche. The owner: “We renounce a tradition started by my father. Working at night seems taboo “

Genoa – «Finding a baker? It was impossible. And we had to choose, then, to stop making bread ». In vico della Casana, inside the “Ancient Casana oven“ Ivan Sacchi and Ilaria Magnanego are struggling with the latest renovations before the reopening of the business. The “Antico Forno della Casana” restarts on February 1st.