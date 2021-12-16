Genoa – A series of commercials in which some Genoese children tell their experience of the nightlife in the city, inviting their peers to have healthy fun, without drugs or alcohol abuse. It is the initiative “The nightlife that I would like” launched this morning by the Municipality of Genoa and by the local police aimed at “generation Z”. It is about an awareness campaign aimed at Genoese children, especially those between 16 and 25 years old, to invite them to behave responsibly at night, especially in the historic center, where the problem of nightlife is very much felt.

Three 30-second videos which will be relaunched on all the social channels of the Municipality(YouTube, Instagram, Tik Tok) as announced by the municipal councilor for safety, Giorgio Viale: “This is an awareness campaign which, in addition to being aimed at young people, is carried out thanks to their involvement and their contribution. Our safety policy is made up of actions that do not favor only the repressive aspect but which also leverage oneducational and deterrent element. Safety in the alleys is also safeguarded thanks to this change of perspective “.

The councilor for the historic center, Paola Bordilli, adds: “Fun and carefree, if lived in a healthy way, I know a right that we administrations are also required to guarantee to young people”.

Finally, the managing director for social policies, Mario Baroni: “It is a campaign that we welcome with favor, because it goes in the same direction as the work we are carrying out in the historic center with the so-called”street education “, with the presence of educators who intercept young people and dialogue with them “.

The president of the East Central Municipality, Andrea Carratù, then underlined how: “The historic center needs to be loved and lived in a healthy way, the caruggi must be a place for fun and healthy aggregation, remaining within the rules and respecting the people who live and work there “.