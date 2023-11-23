Genoa – Tactical tests in Pegli this morning for Alberto Gilardino’s Genoa. Still without the internationals Puscas, Dragusin and Vasquez – their return is scheduled for tomorrow’s training, Friday – the rossoblù coach worked with all the other men available. Among these also De Winter, fresh from an excellent performance with the Belgian under 21 team despite the protective mask required after surgery to reduce the nasal septum. The Belgian himself seems destined to start again on Sunday against Frosinone given the certain absence of Bani. And, among other things, the conditions of Vasquez returning from an intercontinental trip will also need to be evaluated.

The real emergency for Gila, however, is up front, with Gudmundsson in the pits and Retegui and Ekuban who are still working separately. The Italian-Argentine started working with the ball this morning. His return is getting closer and closer but the possibility that he will be called up for Sunday is remote. It is easier, however, for him to recover Ekuban. The former Trabzonspor player, who is also still apart today, will try to train tomorrow together with his teammates. He certainly won’t be in top condition but given the shortage of strikers, Gilardino will try to bring him to Frosinone. The one who seems certain to start is Malinovskyi.

The Ukrainian returned very recharged from his experience with the national team despite the fact that Ukraine did not go beyond a draw with Italy and will therefore be forced into the playoffs to qualify for Euro 2024. For the center forward position, however, it is a Puscas-Messias run-off. Gilardino will only make a decision close to the match, given that he won’t have the opportunity to evaluate the Romanian’s condition before tomorrow, but he has found his feet with the national team.