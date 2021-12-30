No parties in the square and 60 percent cancellations in the clubs, but there are those who do not give up. At the Aquarium party with 250 booked. No dancing, discos focus on food

Genoa – It is the New Year’s Eve for those who resist, despite the cancellations that flock – on average 60 percent a little for safety, a little for the positivity cases that continue to grind impressive numbers – and the government squeeze in the Christmas decree. Between dinners with revised menus to amortize the costs of raw materials that risk remaining unused, trekking in the last hours of the year, discos that turn off the music but not the desire to be together, vigils in churches, cultural tours of museums and exhibitions, special dinners such as the one organized between the tanks of the Aquarium.