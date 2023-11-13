Genoa – The Prefect Cinzia Teresa Torraco, coming from the Prefecture of L’Aquila, has officially settled in the Genoa offices. At the same time, the first operational meeting of the new head of the Fire Department, prefect Renato Franceschelli, who left the leadership of the Prefecture of Genoa in Torraco to take on the new role. Prefect Franceschelli succeeds the prefect in office Laura Legafrom today head of the Civil Liberties and Immigration Department.

Prefect Torraco meets the ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam

the prefect of Genoa Cinzia Teresa Torraco, on the day of her inauguration, received the ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Duong Hai Hung, on an official visit to Genoa.

During the meeting, the prefect and the ambassador had the opportunity to affirm the importance of economic, commercial and cultural exchanges between Italy – Genoa in particular – and Vietnam, which is increasingly expanding.

The meeting took place on the day of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the strategic partnership between Vietnam and Italy, which began following the departure of Nave ‘Australe’ from the port of Genoa on 13 November 1973, with humanitarian aid on board.

The prefect and the ambassador then visited the photographic exhibition on the voyage of the humanitarian ship set up in the shopping room at Palazzo San Giorgio.