Genoa – Frosinone is approaching and Genoa is preparing for a match not to be missed, in order not to lose contact from the top positions. Alberto Gilardino will be on the bench, who has earned new chances after the four points obtained in two games. Stefano Sturaro, captain of the Grifone, praises him.

“He’s a smart boy and he’s already figured out which points to touch. Nothing can be done in a week and he doesn’t have a magic wand. However, I think that the path taken is the right one. The team is united and follows it and, as I said, we have to improve and come up with a little more because time passes and we must not be caught unprepared». The Sanremo player has just returned after the tendon operation in June. “I feel good. Obviously I still need to work because seven months off is not a few. You can’t think that a player is back in shape in three weeks. The good thing is that I’m in a group. For me it is mentally important to train with them and from now on I plan to improve my physical shape, my problem is to help the team».

Yesterday Sturaro was at the Marina of Sestri Ponente for the inauguration of the new headquarters of Genoa Women. «We are in a unique location. I think having an office ten meters from the sea is a unique thing. It’s a movement that’s been growing a lot in recent years and I’ve experienced the birth and the explosion at Juventus. I am pleased for the club, for the girls and for the whole movement. I hope it is a starting point for an important future ».

The ribbon-cutting of the new offices fell to Marta Carissimi, the new sporting director of Genoa Women, accompanied by dg Ricciardella and the ds of the first team, Marco Ottolini: «This new headquarters is the starting point of a very ambitious project which aims to make Genoa a very important reality in women’s football,” said Carissimi. Also present at the evening were the captain of the Women, Giada Abate, then the coach Marco Oneto, the sporting director of the Primavera, Carlo Taldo and the head of the youth sector, Michele Sbravati.