Genoa – New bans arriving throughout the municipal area for the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages. It establishes it the ordinance signed by the mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci, on the proposal of the councilors for Security Sergio Gambino and for Commerce Paola Bordilli. The new bans will take effect from Monday 3 July and will be valid until 30 September. This was communicated by a note from the Municipality.

Among the premises contained in the ordinance, the task of the administration to “ensure a peaceful and civil coexistence as well as regulate behavior in order to protect social tranquility, the quality of life and the health of citizens, removing the causes that prevent the use of public spaces”. Furthermore, it should be noted that throughout Genoa, as shown by the very numerous citizens’ complaints, there are episodes caused, as emerges from the Local Police checks, by the abuse of alcoholic beverages in open spaces during the day and night: precisely to prevent and contrast behaviors that negatively affect urban safety the new bans are adopted.

The first novelty, which affects the entire municipal area, is the prohibition from 16 to 8 of the following day of consumption and detention aimed at immediate consumption on the spot (containers without the original closure) of alcoholic beverages of any strength to anyone, in a public area and open to the public with the exception of authorized administration areas (dehors).

Furthermore, throughout the municipal area, the take-away sale of alcoholic beverages and spirits in any container must end at 9 pm every day until 6 am of the following day, excluding the hypothesis in which the selling company takes care of the transport and delivery service of the goods to the buyer’s address.

Furthermore, the ordinance extends, until 30 September, the ban from 12 to 8 in the areas of Rivarolo, Sampierdarena, Giardini Cavagnaro, Sestri Ponente, Sottoripa and Canevari area in public areas and open to the public, with the exception of the authorized administration areas (dehors), consumption and detention aimed at the immediate consumption on the spot (containers without the original closure) of alcoholic beverages of any strength.

The perimeter of the zones is as follows:

Rivarolo area

-via Rivarolo, via Teresa Durazzo Pallavicini, piazza Durazzo Pallavicini, Giardini Foltzer, via Germano Jori, via Borsieri, via Campi, via Fillak (from the intersection with via Campi), via della Pietra, via Benedetto Brin (including the Metro area), via Mario Bercilli, via Adelaide Ristori, via Virgilio, viale Michelangelo Buonarroti (up to civ. 1/R), via Ludovico Ariosto, via Aulo Persio, ascent San Bartolomeo della Certosa, via Ausonio Vedovi, via Mansueto (up to civ. 4 /A), piazzale Bruno Palli (ex-Fillea area), via Sergio Piombelli (up to the intersection with piazzale Bruno Palli), via TM Canepari, piazzale Emilio Guerra, via Gioacchino Rossini, via Celesia, via Teglia, Giardini Glauco de Mottono Ypalacios, via Maritano (from the intersection via Teglia to the intersection via Cechov, including the parking areas inside the commercial areas), via Carnia

– via Teglia, piazza Rivara, piazza De Caroli, piazza FB Savi.

– piazza Livraghi, piazza Rissotto, via F. Bettini, via Pastorino (from the Via Barchetta intersection to Piazza Rismondo), via Custo.

– via Anfossi (from piazza Pontedecimo to Genova Pontedecimo station), along Polcevera, piazza G. Arimondi, via G. Poli, piazza dei Partigiani Caduti per la libertà, via Beata Chiara, via Felice del Canto, via Natale Gallino (from the intersection via Felice del Canto including vico Perino), via Pieve di Cadore (from the intersection with vico Perino to the intersection with via Anfossi), Cerboncini Gardens.

Sampierdarena area

• via Chiusone, via Argine Polcevera up to via Campi, via Fillak (from the intersection with via Campi, including the Radura della Memoria), via Del Campasso up to the small vault of the fallen Campasso including via S. Anguissola (road closed), via Vicenza , via Caveri up to the intersection with via Bazzi, via Bazzi, Piazza Ghiglione, via Currò (between Piazza Ghiglione and via Carlo Rolando), via Carlo Rolando, via GB Monti up to via Alfieri, via Alfieri, via Cantore up to via Pedemonte , via Pedemonte up to via Dottesio, via Dottesio, via Di Francia, via Milano, piazza Dinegro, piazza S. Teodoro, via Di Fassolo, via San Benedetto, Mura degli Zingari, via Adua, via Buozzi, Piazza Dinegro, via Milano, Iqbal Masiih ferry square, via Milano, via Albertazzi, Lungomare Canepa, Roundabout for Women of Teheran, Via alla Fiumara (up to the height of the railway underpass), via alla Fiumara (up to the connection with the roundabout in via P. Mantovani), via Mantovani (up to the crossroads with via R. Pieragostini), via Eridania (up to the crossroads with via T. Grossi), via Operai, via Pieragostini (up to and including Largo Jursè), via G. Spataro, the pedestrian railway underpass, via Orgiero, via Bezzecca, via Miani (closed).

Cavagnaro Gardens area

• via Vecchia, via Caderiva, via Bobbio (section from via Caderiva to piazzale Resasco), piazzale Resasco, via Piacenza (section between piazzale Resasco and bridge Monteverde), bridge Monteverde, Lungobisagno Istria (section between bridge Monteverde and via E. Toti ), via Toti, piazzale Parenzo, Campanella bridge.

Sestri Ponente area

• via Puccini; via Albareto; via Angelo Siffredi; Salita Campasso di San Nicola up to the crossroads with via Borzoli; via Borzoli; via Nuova Strada di Scarpino; Via Chiaravagna; Via Giovanni Arrivabene; Viale Carlo Canepa; via Fabio da Persico; Villa Rossi Park (included); Cataldi Lower Climb; Salita Cataldi (up to the first crossroads via Rollino); via Rollino; via Sant’Alberto; via Merano; via Carlo Corsi; Via Dei Costo; via Bottino; via Soliman.

Sottoripa area

• via Turati, via della Mercanzia, piazza Caricamento, via Gramsci up to Calata Simone Vignoso, Calata Simone Vignoso, via Gramsci, via Alpini D’Italia, via Fanti D’Italia (excluded), via Andrea Doria (excluded) , ascent of San Paolo, via Gramsci, via al Ponte Calvi, piazza Fossatello, via Fossatello, via San Luca, piazza Banchi, via San Pietro della Porta, Archivolto delle 5 Lampadi, via canneto il Curto, via San Lorenzo (excluded), square della Raibetta, via Filippo Turati, piazza Cavour, vico Damiata.

Canevari area

• Borgo Incrociati pass (only the section of the road), piazza Raggi, corso Montegrappa section between Via Montesano (excluded) and via Canevari, via Gradisca, via Canevari, via Bobbio (section up to the Firpo school), via Jean Monnet, via Moresco, Serra bridge, piazza Carlo Forte, Corso Galliera, via Miglio, Corso Sardegna (excluded) section between via Miglio and piazza Giusti, piazza Giusti, via Archimede, railway tunnel via Archimede.

Furthermore – reads the note from the Municipality – in the Sottoripa and Canevari areas it is forbidden to park, in a public area and open to the public, seated on the ground or on the bleachers present there and, in any case, “outside the positions set up for this purpose and allocated there by the Municipality of Genoa”.