Genoa – The city reveals its jewels and puts its best players on the field, this weekend that hosts the Nautico and the Rolli days together. So why not take a parallel journey? On one side, the dream boats launched towards the hi-tech future; on the other, the stories of the sea that emerge from the frescoes of the past in the 36 buildings that reopen, after last weekend, today and tomorrow with the usual formula: mandatory and free online reservation, places already sold out, but the possibility of inserting yourself where places are left empty.

The Palace of the Lauro Fleet

To search for the sea in the Rolli palaces, the tour can only begin from Palazzo Lomellini in Piazza della Nunziata 5, built at the end of the 16th century as a suburban residence for Nicolò Lomellini, father of Giacomo who would become a powerful Doge of the Republic. But the fame of the Lomellinis ended and the building became Palazzo Lauro for everyone, in memory of ‘O Comandante, the shipowner and politician who in the popular imagination is the man who ensured the loyalty of monarchist voters by giving away his left shoe before voting and handing over the right after the election. Devastated by the bombings of the Second World War, the Palace was purchased in 1950 by Achille Lauro himself to make it the headquarters of his naval empire in Genoa. Giacomo Montanari, the man behind Rolli Days, says: «In those years, Lauro was looking for space for the institutional headquarters, he bought the walls and called one of the most important architects of the time, Robaldo Morozzo della Rocca, asking him to graft his contemporary vision into the now empty box of a sixteenth-century building, using fine materials and inserting references to the past, such as the paintings of the maritime municipalities in the internal courtyard and many exuberant details such as the fantastic sculpted handrails».

Genoa, a detail of Palazzo Lomellini (Balostro)

Glimpses of the Superb Genoa reinterpreted in the 1950s will be visible today and tomorrow, climbing the staircase with marble handrails simulating nautical ropes. The study of ‘O Comandante will still be inaccessible, but it is hoped that it will be opened in a future edition, with the meeting room surmounted by a surprising fresco: Lauro appears depicted in the Adamic clothes of a triton, while he scrutinizes a ship with a figurehead depicting a Venus. Everyone will be able to contemplate the large vault of the atrium, literally walled up in a building in the alleys that was also bombed, that of Gio Battista Grimaldi in vico del Serriglio, transplanted where it is today to exalt the glory of the Lauro family.



Julius Caesar saves the Commentaries in the fresco by Lazzaro Tavarone in via Garibaldi 5 (Balostro)

«It has been attributed to Francesco Campora but it could be a work by the Florentine Giuseppe Galeotti». From the facades of historic buildings emerge myths that sink into the most distant past, but they are represented in large frescoes only in Genoa, to the point that some remained an enigma until yesterday. Who is the little man in the water who with his left hand raises a red book towards the sky that to a distracted observer makes only Mao’s China, but is part of a large fresco by Lazzaro Tavarone dated 1593, at the “5” of Via Garibaldi? «I didn’t understand this scene of a character swimming while holding a book in his handthen in all the sources known to me I found nothing – says Montanari – until I asked a Latinist colleague of mine, Biagio Santorelli, who gave me the right suggestion: look in Suetonius. And here emerges the only source that tells of this episode in which Caesar’s fleet headed towards Egypt is attacked by pirates and he, who has with him his precious Commentarii that will become the De Bello Gallico, dives into the sea with his armor and swims towards the shore, holding the volume out of the water with his left hand. I believe there are no other depictions of this scene, apart from this Genoese one. Just as the depiction of a scene before the battle of Salamis in the Imperial Palace in Campetto, the work of Luca Cambiaso, is unique, in which Cimon, strategos of Athens, leads his men to embark on the galleys: Cambiaso paints them as sixteenth-century vessels at anchor in an imaginary port of Piraeus».

And it is worth dwelling on the image depicted by Luca Cambiaso at “3” on Via GaribaldiPalazzo Lercari Parodi: illustrates the story of Megollo Lercari who obtains from the Eastern Emperor the authorization to build the Genoese warehouse in Trebizond, the gateway to the Black Sea. «A sensational fake news was created about Megollo in the fifteenth century in which he was described as a man who, to avenge his wounded honor, had cut off the noses and ears of his enemies: furious to the point that, to appease him, the emperor had given him the possibility of building that warehouse essential for trade with the East». Here are the Genoese: navigators, traders. Inclined to sciuppun de futta.