Genoa – The 24-hour emergency telephone of the giant dei is still ringing Taffo funerallanded in Genoa with its advertising campaigns bordering on the irreverent towards the sanctity of death: but the Municipality lets it be known that the funeral transport business is “temporarily suspended”.

The suspension is due to a defect in the business start-up presentation; all set for funeral gadgets which are the spearhead of the company.

There would instead be a defect with regard to the transport service, for which Taffo funeral services leans on Genoa to the “Gianelli funeral services and services”. The problem would lie in the number of employees of the latter, which is insufficient according to the requirements of the regional law to provide services on behalf of third parties.