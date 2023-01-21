Genoa – The Municipality is looking for a “civic volunteer to support the organization of events related to migration issues at i Mu.Ma museums (of the sea and migrations). The notice published last January 17 on the website of Commonalready causes discussion. “An announcement shameful. There are no other terms to describe the announcement for the search for a resource to support the activities of the Museum of the Sea and Italian Emigration – denounces the group leader of the 5 Star Movement in the Senate, Luca Pirondini -. With the excuse of valorising volunteering, not only would they like to make use of free work but, for the lucky candidate chosen, it is request just one overqualification technique and linguistics. Here we go again”.

Indeed, the notice provides for a series of requirements: “good knowledge of the themes linked to Italian migration from the 19th to the 21st century, research ability in relation to the sources on the role of Genoa and its port in the migratory paths of the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. Knowledge of word processing, the Excel program and tools for communicating via email and sharing online materials, the ability to summarize and process content for social media, good communication and relational skills, excellent knowledge of English languagepreferably mother tongue or anyway perfectly bilingual”.

The proposal, which expires on January 31, speaks “activities provided in presencefor a maximum of four days per week and a maximum of 4 hours daily”. The technical material necessary to carry out the activities, however, will be made available to the volunteer by the structure.

«Evidently, the data that indicate that in the cultural sector over 70% of workers earn less than 8 per hour, with salaries that can even reach less than 4 per hour. In some administrations they obviously think that giving a job in this sector is a gift, and therefore there is no right to any type of salary. It would be interesting to know what Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano thinks about it».