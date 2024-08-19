Genoa – The heartfelt appeals of the environmental associations gathered today at the Matitone were not enough to avert the announced cutting of 15 pines (Pinus Pinaea) of avenue Thaon di Revel, in Brignole, assessed as at risk of collapse by Aster technicians and the third-party consultancy firm, Studio Verde of Turin.

Not even the authoritative intervention of Giampietro Cantiani, considered one of the greatest national experts on the subject of evaluation and protection of Pinus Pinaea, who, without questioning the work of the technicians in Genoa, suggested further evaluations, made the municipal council change course.

“It is sad for everyone to cut down these trees but we cannot run the risk that tomorrow morning, or in a week, one of these pines will fall with very serious consequences”, he reiterated the maintenance councilor Mauro Avvenente.

The cutting operations should start already tonight, even if it has not been specified from what time. The choice of the night time and the August period for the removal of the dangerous trees was justified by the need to avoid times of excessive frequentation of the area, which being in front of Brignole station and hosting the termini of several buses is particularly crowded during the day.